Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.21.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cresco Labs in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Cresco Labs to $24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Cresco Labs in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cresco Labs from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cresco Labs from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

