Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) PT Raised to $31.00 at Raymond James

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock’s previous close.

CEQP has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crestwood Equity Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.09.

CEQP opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. Crestwood Equity Partners has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $28.63.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $654.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gas Services Holding Crestwood sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 211,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

