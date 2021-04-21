CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $6.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.11. The company had a trading volume of 29,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,982. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.42.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 915.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 96.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

