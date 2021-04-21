CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $172.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.26% from the stock’s previous close.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

Shares of CRSP traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.11. The stock had a trading volume of 29,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,982. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.42.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

