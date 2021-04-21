Critical Analysis: OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) and NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) and NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares OMV Aktiengesellschaft and NN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMV Aktiengesellschaft -1.64% 4.61% 1.83% NN Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares OMV Aktiengesellschaft and NN Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMV Aktiengesellschaft $26.28 billion 0.62 $1.96 billion $5.57 8.98 NN Group $22.92 billion 0.72 $2.20 billion N/A N/A

NN Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OMV Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of NN Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and NN Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMV Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A NN Group 0 5 5 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN Group has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NN Group beats OMV Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific. It has proven reserves of 1.33 billion barrels of oil equivalent; and proven and probable reserves of 2.37 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The Downstream segment refines and markets crude, petrochemicals, and other feedstock to commercial and private customers. This segment operates refineries in Schwechat, Austria; Burghausen, Germany; and Petrobrazi, Romania with an annual capacity of 17.8 million metric tons, as well as operates a retail network of approximately 2,100 filling stations. It is also involved in the gas transportation, as well as gas supply, marketing, and trading businesses. This segment operates gas storage facilities with a capacity of 30 TWh; an approximately 900 km long high-pressure natural gas pipeline network; and a gas-fired power plant in Romania, as well as provides base chemicals, polyolefins, and fertilizers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products. The company also provides various asset management products; advisory services; banking services, including mortgage loans, savings products, bank annuities, consumer lending, and retail investment products; mortgage administration and management services; and reinsurance services; and retirement products and services. It offers its products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporations, retail customers, and institutional customers directly, as well as through agents, securities houses, and banks. The company was formerly known as ING Insurance Topholding N.V. and changed its name to NN Group N.V. in March 2014 as a result of its merger with ING Verzekeringen N.V. NN Group N.V. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

