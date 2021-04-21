Critical Analysis: Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) vs. Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Patient Portal Technologies alerts:

Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.48, suggesting that its share price is 448% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Patient Portal Technologies and Liquidity Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Liquidity Services has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.30%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.4% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of Liquidity Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A Liquidity Services -1.83% 2.17% 1.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Liquidity Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Liquidity Services $205.94 million 2.81 -$3.77 million $0.12 137.92

Patient Portal Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liquidity Services.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats Patient Portal Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patient Portal Technologies Company Profile

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. provides patient relationship management solutions for healthcare facilities, patients and families, and medical personnel. It offers HEALTHCAST, a multi-channel, television network for the delivery of customized information and education to patients, visitors, and staff; MEDEX PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY, a free prescription medication delivery solution; and PHONE & TV RENTAL, an interactive communication center, and billing and collection platform. The company also provides TELCIERGE INSTANT RESPONSE that puts patients in control of non-medical needs through a single phone call; QUICK PULSE SURVEYS that provide feedback for improved operations; and MEDCLIPS, which provide condition specific video clips for internal or remote viewing before or after hospital stay. Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. is based in Baldwinsville, New York.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical. It also operates networkintl.com, which enables corporations to sell idle, surplus, and scrap equipment in the oil and gas, petrochemical, and power generation industries; go-dove.com marketplace for corporations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia to sell manufacturing surplus, salvage capital assets, and scrap material; secondipity.com that provides consumers a source of products through donating a portion of the proceeds of sale to charity; and machinio.com, a search engine for used machinery and equipment. The company's marketplaces provide professional buyers access to supply of new, surplus, and scrap assets presented with digital images and other product information; and enables corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. It offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, fleet and transportation equipment, and heavy and specialty equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Patient Portal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patient Portal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.