Critical Comparison: Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) versus Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Penumbra and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penumbra -1.79% -0.12% -0.09% Acutus Medical -1,410.17% N/A -74.36%

This table compares Penumbra and Acutus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Penumbra $547.41 million 18.64 $48.46 million $0.98 285.61 Acutus Medical $2.84 million 127.71 -$97.04 million N/A N/A

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Penumbra and Acutus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penumbra 0 2 4 0 2.67 Acutus Medical 0 4 1 0 2.20

Penumbra presently has a consensus price target of $279.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.32%. Acutus Medical has a consensus price target of $24.80, suggesting a potential upside of 92.10%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than Penumbra.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Penumbra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of Penumbra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Penumbra beats Acutus Medical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

