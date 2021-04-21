CROAT Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, CROAT has traded up 5% against the dollar. One CROAT coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $288,803.85 and $47.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 124.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,672,255 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

