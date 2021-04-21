Crocs, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Crocs in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. OTR Global started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

Shares of CROX opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $86.40.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,016 shares of company stock valued at $4,942,725. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.