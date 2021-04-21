Croda International (LON:CRDA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,352.78

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,352.78 ($83.00) and traded as high as GBX 6,800 ($88.84). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 6,778 ($88.56), with a volume of 191,835 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,445.83 ($71.15).

The company has a market capitalization of £9.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,384.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,352.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) per share. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy bought 299 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,613 ($86.40) per share, with a total value of £19,772.87 ($25,833.38). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,382 ($83.38), for a total value of £26,166.20 ($34,186.31). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 306 shares of company stock worth $2,022,773 and have sold 1,787 shares worth $11,508,938.

About Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

