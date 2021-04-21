Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) PT Raised to $16.75

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at CIBC from $16.25 to $16.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

CROMF stock remained flat at $$12.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $12.86.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

