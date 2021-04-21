Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Desjardins upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $12.86.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

