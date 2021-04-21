Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRR.UN. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CRR.UN stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.15. 37,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,166. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.44 and a 12 month high of C$16.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 37.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.44%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

