Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$16.25 to C$16.75. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust traded as high as C$16.17 and last traded at C$16.17, with a volume of 42609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.09.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.46.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 37.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.44%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.