Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0965 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years.

Shares of CRT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 49,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,246. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.88. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

