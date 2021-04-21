CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NYSE:CAPL opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $742.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.26.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.91 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

