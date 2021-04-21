Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 2,155 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $116.65 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $117.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.50.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

