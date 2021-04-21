Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,899,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.39.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

