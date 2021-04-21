Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,048 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ABB by 829,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 82,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,930 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABB opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. DZ Bank raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DNB Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

