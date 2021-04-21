Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Argus raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.78.

ROP opened at $426.55 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $304.55 and a one year high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

