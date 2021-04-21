Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,148,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX stock opened at $726.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 142.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $667.94 and its 200-day moving average is $714.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.38, for a total value of $1,222,161.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,752.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total transaction of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $825.58.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.