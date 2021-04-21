Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,690 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vale by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Vale by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vale by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vale by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vale by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on VALE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.61.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $14.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

