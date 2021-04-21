Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after acquiring an additional 775,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after acquiring an additional 97,008 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,857,000 after acquiring an additional 363,652 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,283,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $124.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.35 and its 200-day moving average is $121.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,130 shares of company stock worth $24,106,370. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

