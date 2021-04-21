Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Generac by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens increased their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

NYSE GNRC opened at $313.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.30 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $320.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.56.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

