Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,976,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $249,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $1,107,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Neil Flanzraich acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,625.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,415.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.64.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,532.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,455.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,390.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $772.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

