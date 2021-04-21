Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $601,429,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Humana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,963,000 after acquiring an additional 338,754 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,220,000 after acquiring an additional 321,038 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.38.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $443.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.01 and a 1 year high of $474.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $411.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.