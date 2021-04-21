Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.95 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

