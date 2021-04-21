Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after buying an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,710,000 after purchasing an additional 329,729 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,530,000 after purchasing an additional 879,729 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

Prologis stock opened at $114.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.12 and a 12-month high of $115.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average is $102.24. The company has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

