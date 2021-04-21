Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Shares of CB opened at $161.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.19 and a 200 day moving average of $151.75. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $93.10 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.