Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,090 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $559,182,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,908,000. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,434,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,902,000 after acquiring an additional 979,408 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,429,000 after acquiring an additional 922,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,350,000 after buying an additional 385,771 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

NYSE:BMO opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $43.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.43.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8402 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

