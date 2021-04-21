Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.81 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 200.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $93,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $2,391,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Align Technology by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $596.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $549.11 and a 200 day moving average of $511.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.67 and a 12 month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.77.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

