Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,645 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after buying an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Enbridge by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 59,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.14.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

