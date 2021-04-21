Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% in the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP opened at $355.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.18. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $211.43 and a 52 week high of $390.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on CP. Barclays raised Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

