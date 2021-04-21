Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,262,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,757,000 after acquiring an additional 15,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,276.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,148.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1,139.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.32 and a twelve month high of $1,288.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,002.89.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.