Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 610.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in National Grid by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $63.42 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

