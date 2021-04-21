Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after acquiring an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,066,000 after acquiring an additional 150,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,482,000 after purchasing an additional 100,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $140.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.76. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.35 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,075,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $4,891,866.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 237,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,976,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 439,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,666,839. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.69.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.