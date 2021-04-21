Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,973 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 388.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,830,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,833 shares of company stock worth $4,899,126 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $80.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.