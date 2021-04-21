Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,698,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.27.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $258.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $260.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

