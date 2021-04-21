Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,054 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after buying an additional 3,252,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,060,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

