Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 5,760 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 635,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after acquiring an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $965,323,000 after acquiring an additional 712,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $738,122,000 after acquiring an additional 127,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.48.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.81 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $162.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.60.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

