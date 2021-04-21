Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 172.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $364.28 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.58 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. Equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 94.86%.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $4,893,936.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,939 shares in the company, valued at $125,265,933.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 11,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,033,403.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,823,796.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,849 shares of company stock valued at $88,432,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

