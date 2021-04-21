Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in MSCI by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $468.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $428.81 and its 200-day moving average is $411.81. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.09 and a 52 week high of $474.46. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

