Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $97.40 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $98.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.45.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

