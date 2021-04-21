Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,334,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after acquiring an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,262,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,036.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,051,000 after acquiring an additional 129,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $310.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $341.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

