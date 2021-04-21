Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 15,065 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,065 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,750,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,712,000 after purchasing an additional 169,119 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 899,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,328,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 146,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 211,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 33,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $31.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

