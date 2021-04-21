Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,367 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,174,468 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

