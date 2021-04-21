Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 50,125 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,125 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

