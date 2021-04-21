Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 665 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,395,000 after buying an additional 1,280,576 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,987,000 after buying an additional 843,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after buying an additional 764,909 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CME stock opened at $206.12 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.39. The company has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CME Group from $207.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

