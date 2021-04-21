Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 770 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 155,830 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,591 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,019,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,547,000 after purchasing an additional 148,257 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDXX stock opened at $532.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 92.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.42 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.71.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total value of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

