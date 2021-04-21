Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 845,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,154 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 249,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 74,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 4.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MUFG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

